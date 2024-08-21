Watch CBS News
Burned remains found at San Jose homeless encampment prompt homicide investigation

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

San Jose police are investigating after burned remains were found at a homeless encampment on Monday.

Around 4:30 p.m., someone called police to report they had found the burned remains of their missing family member at an encampment, near Roberts Avenue and Vintage Way.

After an initial investigation, police said they suspected the person may have been killed.

The identity of the victim was not released. Although the victim was found at a homeless encampment, police did not say whether the victim was homeless or not.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106, or Detective VanBrande #4542 at 408-277-5283.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

