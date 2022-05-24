Update: Brush fire contained in remote area of Contra Costa near Tassajara

PLEASANTON -- Fire crews have contained a brush fire burning in a remote area of Contra Costa County near Tassajara Monday, according to authorities.

Firefighters are battling a 25 acre wildfire in the vicinity of Highland Rd and Camino Tassajara. #CaminoIncident @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/OWqn2cat8c — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 23, 2022

Video from Chopper 5 showed the brush fire burning near the intersection of Camino Tassajara and Highland Road.

As of about 3:30 p.m., Cal Fire said the fire was approximately 25 acres.

Units from San Ramon Valley Fire, Contra Costa County Fire and Alameda County Fire have also been sent to the scene. Cal Fire is sending aircraft, bulldozers and hand crews.

Brush fire in Pleasanton CBS

While there are no homes nearby, Cal Fire said it is sending a full response to the so-called Camino incident.

Air units are using fire retardant to slow the spread of the flames as crews work to create control lines on the ground.

"Once we're able to make access, we will make access. And the number one priority is perimeter control," said San Ramon Valley Fire Battalion Chief Dan McNamera. "Once we get perimeter control, then we can start working on the hotspots within the perimeter of the fire."

Cal Fire said shortly before 6 p.m. that the fire had been contained to a little over 91 acres.

Firefighter’s have contained the #CaminoIncident to 91.2 acres. They will remain at scene for the next couple hours ensuring everything is fully extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. @ContraCostaFire pic.twitter.com/ddOsKsCQ1j — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 24, 2022

Crews will remain at the scene for the next few hours to ensure the fire is fully extinguished. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.