Multiple brush fires impact northbound US Hwy 101 traffic near Novato

NOVATO -- Multiple brush fires burning north of Novato early Monday evening at one point closed northbound lanes of US Highway 101, according to authorities.

Novato police said shortly before 5 p.m. that a grass fire burning at the dumps on the east side of northbound Highway 101 at the dumps north of Novato.

ADVISORY: Per @NovatoFireDist, there is a grass fire, on the east side of Northbound Highway 101 at the dumps - 5 acres. Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/qX8D6yGFyk — novatopolice (@NovatoPolice) June 27, 2022

There were traffic reports that all northbound lanes of were blocked at the San Antonio exit. Traffic is being diverted off to San Antonio and is heavily backed up from Rowland Boulevard.

The Marin County Sheriff later confirmed there were multiple fire with the largest currently estimated at five acres. there were multiple fire units on scene and fire aircraft flying over the area.

The Sheriff said northbound 101 was down to one lane and intermittently completely shutdown by the fire, with a huge traffic backup stretching nearly to Hwy 37.

Drivers are advised not to attempt to travel north on 101 through the area. SMART train is also completely shutdown.

Authorities said there are no evacuations and currently no danger to the public.

Fire crews closed 101N. Traffic backed up for miles. #RedwoodFire pic.twitter.com/5XTYsgGK6b — Teachers’ Work (@LoraBartlett) June 28, 2022

Marin County CHP confirmed that the brush fire near the Redwood Sanitary Landfill was causing heavy traffic delays in the area. Drivers were advised to use alternate routes if possible.

A brush fire burning along US-101, north of Novato, near the Redwood Sanitary Landfill, is causing heavy traffic delays in the area. Please use an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/4svubP41KH — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) June 27, 2022

As of 5:30 p.m., the right lane of 101 remained blocked, according to reports.