Brush fire burning near Bon Tempe Lake in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY -- Fire personnel are responding to a vegetation fire reported in the area of Bon Tempe Lake west of Kentfield Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The Marin County Sheriff tweeted about the fire shortly before 10 a.m., noting that air resources were on the way to the area as ground fire units with Marin County Fire were still making their way to the scene.

Deputies and @marincountyfire responding to a reported vegetation fire in the area of Bon Tempe Reservoir. Air resources on the way. Units still making their way to the scene. No evacuations at this time. pic.twitter.com/DZfdWWYTmp — Marin County Sheriff (@MarinSheriff) June 16, 2022

Marin County Fire said the so-called Lake Fire was approximately 1/2 to 1 acre in size with a moderate rate of spread. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Authorities said that air support had been canceled shortly after 10 a.m. and noted that the fire was isolated on a peninsula on the lake's shore.

Bon Tempe Lake is managed by the Marin Municipal Water District and is part of the Mount Tamalpais watershed.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.