Update: Evacuation orders from San Rafael brush fire lifted

SAN RAFAEL -- Authorities in San Rafael said evacuation orders triggered by a brush fire in the area of Deer Park Avenue have been lifted Monday night.

The fire was first reported near Dominican University at Highland Avenue around 10:07 p.m. By 10:13 p.m., authorities were ordering some evacuations in the 200 blocks of Highland and Summit Avenues. 

The San Rafael Police Department Twitter account initially posted about the vegetation fire shortly after 10 p.m.

At around 10:40 p.m., police issued an evacuation order due to the fire spreading towards the 200 block of Highland Avenue and Summit Avenue. Authorities said they went door-to-door evacuations for a small number of homes, but others in the area are in an evacuation warning.  

By 11:10 p.m., fire crews appeared to be getting a handle on the fire and forward spread had been stopped. Evacuation orders were lifted a short time later. Crews expect to remain on the scene throughout the night to handle some flare ups in the center of the burned area.

The fire reached two acres before its momentum was halted. An investigator will attempt to determine the cause of the fire.

