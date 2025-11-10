Bruce Bochy returning to San Francisco Giants as special advisor to baseball operations

Former San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy is returning to the team he led to three World Series titles, joining the front office, the team confirmed Monday.

The Giants said in a press release that Bochy will take on the role of special advisor to baseball operations and will perform duties both on the baseball and business side. The 70-year-old Bochy will again work directly with his former All-Star catcher and now his boss, president of baseball operations Buster Posey.

"Having Boch back in the organization means a great deal to all of us," said Posey in a prepared statement. "His experience, leadership, and feel for the game are unmatched, and his perspective will be invaluable as we continue building towards sustained success."

Buster Posey, President of Baseball Operations for the San Francisco Giants, meets during batting practice with Manager Bruce Bochy #15 of the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park on April 25, 2025, in San Francisco, California. Andy Kuno / San Francisco Giants / Getty Images

It's the second time Bochy is working as a Giants team advisor, and the hiring comes just days after San Francisco hired former Tennessee Volunteers baseball coach Tony Vitello as the new manager, the first college coach to move directly to managing in the major leagues. Following his initial retirement from managing in 2020, Bochy took on a special advisor role for San Francisco for three seasons.

In 2022, Bochy came out of retirement to manage the Texas Rangers, adding to his baseball legacy by guiding the Rangers to the team's first World Series win in 2023. He is only the sixth manager in Major League Baseball history to win four titles, and the only one to win with more than one team.

"I couldn't be more excited to reconnect with the Giants organization and so many familiar faces," said Bochy in a statement. "This organization and city mean a lot to me and my family, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute in any way I can."

In September, the Texas Rangers announced that Bochy and the team had parted ways in a mutual decision after three seasons.

Bochy managed the Giants for 13 seasons from 2007 to 2019 after a 12-season managerial stint with the San Diego Padres, guiding the Padres to a National League pennant in 1998. Bochy led the Giants to World Series victories in 2010, 2012 and 2014, and during his 28-year managerial career, he has totaled 2,252 victories, the sixth-most by any manager in MLB history. He is only the third manager in baseball history to lead three different franchises to the World Series.

"We are thrilled to welcome Boch back to the Giants family as a Special Advisor to Baseball Operations," said Giants president and CEO Larry Baer in a statement. "Few people in baseball have his depth of knowledge, insight, and lived experience of the game. He shares a rich history with our organization and fans, and it's special to have him back in orange and black."