A massive new bronze sculpture depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ is drawing attention outside St. Mary's Cathedral in San Francisco, as the Catholic Church reports an increase in conversions and a new Catholic high school expands its enrollment.

The sculpture, titled "Father, Forgive Them," stretches nearly 60 feet across the cathedral courtyard along Geary Street and weighs approximately 27,000 pounds.

For Maria Moran of Pacifica, the image of Christ nailed to the cross is a powerful reminder of human suffering and the importance of faith.

"It makes me reflect on the suffering that we endure," Moran said.

As a nurse in San Francisco, Moran witnesses human suffering every day. She said her faith provides a sense of connection and comfort.

"We want that connection, someone higher than us," she said.

The massive sculpture has also caught the attention of passersby, including David Finn.

"The story in itself is endearing. It's beautiful," Finn said.

The sculpture arrives as the Archdiocese of San Francisco reports growing interest in the Catholic faith.

According to the archdiocese, approximately 700 people converted to Catholicism this year, roughly more than double the number reported in 2021.

That renewed interest in faith is also reflected in the efforts of one San Francisco family working to expand Catholic education.

Diana and Alex Adamson, the family behind the new bronze sculpture, also founded Nativity High School, which opened in 2024 as San Francisco's first new Catholic high school in nearly 25 years.

While public school enrollment in San Francisco has been declining, Nativity High School has been expanding.

For Diana Adamson, the school's head of school, both the sculpture and the school are part of a larger mission to bring faith into the public spotlight.

"The more we can have a city that believes in good ends bigger than ourselves, the better off we are," Adamson said.

Nativity High School has an enrollment of nearly 60 students, with 70% coming from low-income families. The average family income among those students is $54,000.

The school aims to provide students with more than an academic education, emphasizing spiritual development and a sense of purpose.

"Our school is trying to not just form students for higher education but for their higher purpose in life," Adamson said. "Really what that means is to nourish their soul, remind them that they came from God and are loved how they are."

For Moran, the crucifixion sculpture represents that same connection to something greater than herself.

"We don't get to see that higher being but we know he's here for us, to guide us, to give us grace," Moran said. "It gives me hope."

The bronze sculpture "Father, Forgive Them" is on public display in the courtyard of St. Mary's Cathedral.

The cathedral is also displaying sacred relics of St. Francis of Assisi through Saturday, Nov. 28, including relics described as having left Italy for the first time in nearly 800 years.

The exhibition commemorates the 800th anniversary of St. Francis' death and the 250th anniversary of San Francisco's founding.