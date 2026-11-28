Brock Nelson had his sixth career hat trick, Artturi Lehkonen had his team-leading 18th goal and T.J. Hughes had two assists as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Saturday night.

The win was the fourth in a row for the Avalanche, who are 7-1-1 in their past nine games and 10-2-2 in their past 14. Colorado improved to an NHL-best 10-1-2 at home this season.

Parker Kelly and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the Avalanche. Kelly's goal at 3:52 of the third period broke a 2-2 tie and gave the 27-year-old his 100th career point.

Macklin Celebrini, Ivar Stenberg and Will Smith scored for the Sharks, who rebounded from an early two-goal deficit to tie the game in the second period.

Stenberg's second-period goal was the first the Avalanche had given up at home since Nov. 5, ending a franchise-record consecutive home shutout streak at three. During that run, Colorado went 207 minutes and 16 seconds between goals allowed.

Nelson, who also had an assist, has 10 points in the past four games, the first time he's ever done so in his 14-year NHL career. Hughes has 14 assists this season, which leads all NHL rookies.

Celebrini also had an assist, giving him a team-high 35 points this season. Stenberg, a 19-year-old rookie who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NHL draft, has five goals and three assists over the past 11 games.

Saturday's victory was the Avalanche's 14th in a row at home against the Sharks, the longest home win streak against an opponent in franchise history. Colorado is 15-0-1 in its past 16 games against San Jose, which is tied for the longest active point streak in the NHL by one team against another.

Sharks: At New Jersey on Tuesday.

Avalanche: At Boston on Tuesday.

___

See AP's full NHL coverage here