Britney Spears ex-husband facing felony charges in Napa County

NAPA -- Jason Alexander, the ex-husband of pop-star Britney Spears, was scheduled to make a court appearance in Napa County Wednesday after his arrest on grand theft and receiving of stolen property charges dating back to 2015.

A warrant for his arrest has been outstanding since 2016.

Alexander has been in custody of Ventura County authorities since last week when he pleaded no contest to the two misdemeanor counts of aggravated trespassing and battery at the pop star's June wedding.

The Ventura County judge sentenced him to the 64 days he has already served in jail. Meanwhile, both charges in Napa County are felonies. Alexander's bail was set at $20,000.

Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari at her home in Thousand Oaks on June 9 in front of several dozen guests including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Madonna.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears to whom she was married for less than three days in 2004, appeared uninvited at the house before the ceremony while livestreaming on Instagram.

He got inside the house and up to the locked door of Spears' bedroom when she was inside getting ready for the wedding, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing.

Alexander refused to leave the property when told, battered a security guard who tried to remove him, and damaged a door, prosecutors said.

After he entered his plea, a judge issued a new protective order forbidding him from coming within 100 yards of Spears or the security guard.