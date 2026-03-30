Brewers acquire outfielder Luis Matos from Giants for cash

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired outfielder Luis Matos from the San Francisco Giants for cash.

Milwaukee completed the trade Monday and made room for Matos on the 40-man roster by designating left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta for assignment.

Matos, a 24-year-old from Venezuela, had been designated for assignment by the Giants last week. He batted .221 with a .266 on-base percentage, eight homers, 22 RBIs and four steals in 57 games last season.

He has a .231 batting average, .281 on-base percentage, 15 homers, 61 RBIs and seven steals in 178 career major league games, all with San Francisco. He played 76 games for the Giants in 2023 and 45 in 2024.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Luis Matos #29 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates while trotting around the bases after hitting his first MLB home run, a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on June 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. / Getty Images

Matos started games at every outfield position for the Giants last season but spent most of his time in right field.

Peralta, 27, went 0-1 with a 7.59 ERA in five relief outings with the Los Angeles Angels last season. He has a 2-1 record and 5.12 ERA in 30 career relief appearances with the Chicago White Sox (2023-24) and Angels.

The Brewers had claimed Peralta off waivers from the Angels in October.