Chemistry class accident at Heritage High School in Brentwood sends multiple students to hospital

Three students were injured Friday during a chemistry class mishap at Heritage High School in Brentwood, according to fire officials.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said crews responded at 12:26 p.m. and that the students suffered burns after being in contact with a substance. At least one student had burns serious enough to be airlifted to a hospital, a Con Fire spokesman said.

The conditions of the other two students were still being evaluated as of Friday afternoon.

The circumstances of the chemical spill were not immediately disclosed.

First responders on the scene following an incident at Heritage High School in Brentwood on May 22, 2026. CBS

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.