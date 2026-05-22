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Chemistry class accident at Heritage High School in Brentwood sends multiple students to hospital

By Kassia Bonesteel

/ CBS San Francisco

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Three students were injured Friday during a chemistry class mishap at Heritage High School in Brentwood, according to fire officials.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said crews responded at 12:26 p.m. and that the students suffered burns after being in contact with a substance. At least one student had burns serious enough to be airlifted to a hospital, a Con Fire spokesman said.

The conditions of the other two students were still being evaluated as of Friday afternoon. 

The circumstances of the chemical spill were not immediately disclosed.

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First responders on the scene following an incident at Heritage High School in Brentwood on May 22, 2026. CBS

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

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