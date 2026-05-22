Chemistry class accident at Heritage High School in Brentwood sends multiple students to hospital
Three students were injured Friday during a chemistry class mishap at Heritage High School in Brentwood, according to fire officials.
The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said crews responded at 12:26 p.m. and that the students suffered burns after being in contact with a substance. At least one student had burns serious enough to be airlifted to a hospital, a Con Fire spokesman said.
The conditions of the other two students were still being evaluated as of Friday afternoon.
The circumstances of the chemical spill were not immediately disclosed.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.