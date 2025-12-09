Video shows burglars stealing pet ashes from Bay Area veterinary hospital in California

Authorities in the East Bay are investigating after officers said pet ashes were stolen during a burglary that was caught on camera at a veterinary hospital over the weekend.

According to Brentwood Police, officers were called to the Central Boulevard Veterinary Hospital shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday on reports of a burglary. When police arrived, they found one of the glass doors had been shattered.

With the help of surveillance footage, an initial investigation determined that two suspects wearing masks broke into the business around 6 a.m. that morning. Inside the veterinary hospital, the suspects attempted to gain access to the cash register but were unsuccessful.

The suspects then took specially made bags containing urns with the pet ashes before leaving through the broken glass door, police said. It was not immediately known how they left the area.

Central Boulevard Veterinary Hospital said in a statement on their Facebook page that the stolen ashes were "truly irreplaceable."

"Their actions will cause immeasurable pain to grieving families who have already suffered so much. These ashes hold deep emotional value, and we are desperate to get them back to the people who loved these pets," the hospital said.

Anyone who finds pet ashes, urns, paw prints or containers in the community is being urged to contact the hospital immediately.

"We are not concerned about anything else that was taken — we just want to return these pets to their homes. No family should have to experience this level of grief again," the hospital added.

Police said anyone who may have information about the burglary is asked to call the department at 925-809-7911.