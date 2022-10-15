Woman and boy shot Friday night in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- A woman and preteen boy were shot in Pittsburg Friday night, according to police.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. in the area of Davi and Civic avenues in Pittsburg.

Officers said the woman was struck "multiple times" and was airlifted to a hospital.

The boy was was shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries according to police.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses but police have no suspect as of 10:30 p.m.