Woman and boy shot Friday night in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG -- A woman and preteen boy were shot in Pittsburg Friday night, according to police. 

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. in the area of Davi and Civic avenues in Pittsburg.

A woman and preteen boy were shot in Pittsburg Friday night.  KPIX

Officers said the woman was struck "multiple times" and was airlifted to a hospital.

The boy was was shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries according to police. 

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses but police have no suspect as of 10:30 p.m.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 11:06 PM

