Body found in area of Palo Alto's Byxbee Park

By
Dave Pehling
Website Managing Editor, CBS Bay Area
Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.
Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Police in Palo Alto are conducting a death investigation after getting a tip about the body of a deceased adult man found in the Byxbee Park area of the Baylands Nature Preserve early Friday morning.

According to a press release issued by the Palo Alto Police Department, the police dispatch center received a call at around 8 a.m. from a passerby who reported a possible dead body at Byxbee Park, located at 2375 Embarcadero Rd. Police and Palo Alto Fire Department personnel responded to the location and confirmed that the person, an unidentified adult male, was deceased.

The investigation revealed that the person who called in had noticed the body laying in a muddy tidal area near the Byxbee Park parking lot. Police noted they did not see any obvious signs of foul play and have no evidence at this time that any crime occurred, although the investigation is continuing.  

Authorities have not released the man's identity. That information will ultimately be made available by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.  Anonymous tips can be sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984, or submitted using the "TipNow-Palo Alto" app, which is available via the App Store or Google Play.

