Body found inside burned vehicle on Highway 80 in Hercules

A person was found dead early Friday morning inside a vehicle that burned on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Hercules, authorities said.

The car was burning near the Willow Avenue off-ramp and the eastbound connector to state Highway 4.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District officials said firefighters were dispatched at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire that ignited nearby vegetation.

Once firefighters extinguished the fire, they discovered a body inside the vehicle.

The fire district said they hadn't determined the cause of the fire.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the freeway exit was still closed as of shortly after 9 a.m.