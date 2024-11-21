Victim in fatal Bodega Bay boat capsizing identified

Authorities in Sonoma County have identified the person killed when a boat capsized near Bodega Bay on Monday, one of a series of recent fatal incidents in the area this month.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said it received a call about boaters in distress near Salmon Creek at about 1:45 p.m. Monday. The Achelous capsized with five people aboard and ran aground at North Salmon Creek Beach. Four of the boaters survived and were taken to a hospital.

The person who died was identified as 69-year-old Alonzo Ocaranza of Turlock, the Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. No other information about the incident was disclosed.

Capsized boat on beach near Bodega Bay. KPIX

Two other boats have capsized in the area in recent weeks. On Nov. 2, a crabbing boat capsized with three adults and three teenagers aboard in Bodega Bay. At the time, one person was found dead, another person was rescued and four people were reported missing.

Two days later, a second boat capsized off of Bodega Head. In that incident, crews recovered one victim and performed life-saving efforts, but he did not survive.