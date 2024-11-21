Former Warriors exec Bob Myers appointed to UC Board of Regents

Bob Myers steps down as Golden State Warriors GM; 'This is tough, This is hard'

Bob Myers steps down as Golden State Warriors GM; 'This is tough, This is hard'

Bob Myers steps down as Golden State Warriors GM; 'This is tough, This is hard'

Former Golden State Warriors basketball executive Bob Myers was appointed to the University of California Board of Regents on Thursday, UC officials announced.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the appointment of Myers as a regent, which serves a 12-year term on the board that makes policy decisions for UC and its campuses.

Myers, a graduate from UCLA, was a sports agent before being hired by the Warriors in 2011 and was eventually general manager and president of basketball operations during the tenure when the team won four National Basketball Association championships. Myers retired from the Warriors in 2023 and has been an ESPN studio host and analyst.

UC board chair Janet Reilly and UC president Michael Drake welcomed Myers as UC's newest regent in a statement Thursday.

"Mr. Myers' strategic and business acumen, combined with his impressive background in sports leadership, affords him invaluable insights that will help the University of California navigate the changing landscape of college athletics and continue its commitment to excellence in academics and sports," the statement said.