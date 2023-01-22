Blue Jackets rally past Sharks 5-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Gustav Nyquist scored in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets rallied from two goals down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Saturday night, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Nyquist joined Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine with a goal and an assist, Boone Jenner and Sean Kuraly also scored, and Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg each had two assists for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 22 shots.

Timo Meier, Nick Bonino and Nico Strum scored for San Jose, which has lost four of its last five. Kaapo Kahkonen had 24 saves.

Columbus remained in last place in the Metropolitan Division, while the Sharks are seventh in the Pacific Division.

Meier scored his 27th goal midway through the first period in which San Jose outshot Columbus 15-2.

Bonino made it 2-0 at 5:39 of the second, but the Blue Jackets controlled the rest of the period.

Columbus finished the second with 12-5 advantage on shots. Gaudreau got them within one, scoring the Blue Jackets' first power-play goal in eight games with 8:41 left. Jenner pulled them even with his 12th just over a minute later.

Sturm gave San Jose a 3-2 lead at 1:53 of the third, but Laine responded with a laser shot from the front of the net 1:11 later.

Nyquist put Columbus ahead with 7:22 remaining and Kuraly added an empty-netter with 1:04 to go.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Boston on Sunday night.