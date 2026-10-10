Blue Angels roar back over San Francisco after weather conditions threaten Fleet Week show

The roar of jet engines and the sight of precision flying returned to San Francisco's waterfront Saturday afternoon as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels took to the skies after fog and strong winds threatened to disrupt their Fleet Week performance for a second straight day.

The show began at 3:07 p.m., drawing cheers and gasps from thousands of spectators gathered along the waterfront at Marina Green and beyond. For the Redman family of Concord, the performance was a welcome return to a Fleet Week tradition that stretches back about a dozen years.

"As a mom, I love to watch their excitement. They're always like, 'Mom, look, look, look,'" said Jessica Redman.

The family missed the Blue Angels' signature performance last year when a government shutdown led to a Fleet Week without the team's appearance.

This year, the weather once again threatened to disappoint fans. Fog limited Friday's performance to just a few passes before the team had to stop. By late Saturday morning, the fog had burned off, but concerns remained that high winds could force the pilots to scale back their maneuvers.

Ultimately, the Blue Angels delivered about 40 minutes of high-flying action, performing loops, crossing paths and flying in diamond and delta formations. At times, the jets flew within just 18 inches of one another.

Kenzy Redman, 13, had been especially eager to see the team's performance.

"I'm actually really looking forward to seeing the Blue Angels because we didn't get to see them last year," Kenzy said.

The smoke trails left by the jets were another highlight.

"I think it's really cool when they bring out the smoke," Kenzy said.

Her 10-year-old brother, Dominick, was impressed by the aircraft's power and speed.

"Loud and the speed," he said.

For Jessica Redman, Fleet Week is about more than the aerial spectacle.

"I think it's a super family-friendly event and we really love it," she said.

The Blue Angels' Saturday performance ended at 3:48 p.m., giving spectators a chance to enjoy the sights and sounds of one of Fleet Week's most anticipated attractions.

The air show is scheduled to return Sunday, with performances beginning at noon and the Blue Angels expected to take to the skies at 3 p.m. Forecasters expect Sunday to offer the best weather of the weekend for both flying and viewing.