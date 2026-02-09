Black Panther Party historic walking tours in Oakland honor movement's legacy

The legacy of the Black Panther Party, founded in Oakland in 1966 to protect the Black community while demanding freedom and justice, lives on through an award-winning walking tour.

The Black Liberation Walking Tour honors West Oakland's roots and a movement that changed the nation.

"Just like we tell young people," said Dr. Saturu Ned of the Black Panther Party Alumni Legacy Network. "They want to derail you because they know your potential. If you get conscious, you are going to be a great thorn in their side. You're going to be leaders. You're going to decipher things that everybody can start changing things, because you're fearless."

Ned is proud to be one of the original Black Panther Party members.

"We call it the 'Royal Legacy of Resistance' that came out of Oakland and actually touched not only the rest of the nation, but the world," Ned said.

He remembers when he first saw the Black Panthers at the California State Capitol as a senior in high school in 1967. Their message of resistance, resilience, and survival spoke to him, and he joined the Black Panther Party a year later.

"Our motto is 'Stand on our shoulders,'" Ned said. "This is what we're telling the youth. We're looking at the 'F the streets' movement of young rappers that is taking place. Their heroes are Malcolm. So this generation, we have an unbelievable opportunity to change the dynamics."

Born and raised in Oakland, David Peters grew up inspired by the Black Panthers.

"Being five years old at that time and then coming out on the street, everybody was saying, 'Black Power. Black is beautiful. Black Pride,'" said Peters.

Peters pointed out St. Augustine's Episcopal Church in West Oakland, sharing the rich history of the church's partnership with the Black Panther Party.

"This church was pastored by Father Earl Neil when he served as the Spiritual Advisor to the Black Panther Party at a time when the Panthers were searching for a place to meet," Peters said. "Because the Oakland police department was threatening the owners of the other meeting places to deprive the Panthers of a place to meet."

Peters explained that this church is where the Black Panther Party set up its very first breakfast program for children in the community. It's stories like this that motivated Peters to start the Black Liberation Walking Tour, taking people through the streets of Oakland to honor his hometown.

"The culture is amazing," said Peters. "Like in town, everybody knows about 'Town Bidness,' right? We know about being, 'So Oakland,' and you know, I grew up in Oakland in the 70s that had so much pride and power about not only what was happening and the impact that we were having politically and globally. I mean, the Panthers inspired movements all across the world."

"Yeah, I was at the right place, at the right time," Ned said. "I guess it was my purpose and my destiny."

Ned hopes the next generation knows their power and their place in a legacy of resistance born here in West Oakland. The Black Panther Party created more than 60 community survival programs, feeding thousands of children every day through their free breakfast programs in Oakland and cities across the country. They also provided free health clinics, employment support, clothing, and transportation. These services helped redefine what community care and support looked like in America.

The Black Panther Party Alumni Legacy Network is holding an Oakland Freedom Run and Community Wellness Festival, paving the way for health and equity. It will take place Saturday, February 28, at Raimondi Park in West Oakland. The event celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Black Panther Party on the 100th anniversary of Black History Month in America.