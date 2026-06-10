Proposed parking ban on California's Bixby Bridge takes step forward

Officials on California's Central Coast have moved closer to implementing a temporary parking ban on the iconic Bixby Bridge over safety concerns.

On Tuesday, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved the first reading of a draft ordinance that bans parking on Highway 1 about 900 feet north of the bridge and 700 feet south of the bridge. The ban would be in effect for 12 months.

Supporters of the proposal said a ban was needed to address the rising number of visitors who stop on the side of the roadway to take photos of the bridge, creating a hazard. The historic bridge, which opened in 1932, has become known for its stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and the cliffs of Big Sur.

According to a county report, up to 325 pedestrians crossed the highway per hour on the north side of the bridge over Labor Day weekend in 2022 and up to 70 vehicles made complete stops in the roadway per hour at peak times.

The report also noted that traffic on the bridge and other key Big Sur chokepoints reached "unprecedented" levels during spring break this year. According to Visit California, northbound traffic on Highway 1 at Ragged Point has grown 900% year over year, after Highway 1 through Big Sur was fully reopened following a slide.

At a May 19 meeting about the measure, a supervisor who abstained on the proposal raised concerns about potential legal challenges and other jurisdictions restricting access to coastal sites.

If approved by supervisors, the county said it would weigh long-term options for parking and access to the bridge.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to the Monterey County Board of Supervisors for comment.

A second reading of the ordinance is scheduled for June 23.