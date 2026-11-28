A 15-year-old bison in Golden Gate Park was found dead by San Francisco Zoo staff Friday morning, the San Francisco Zoo and Gardens said.

Nicknamed "Bambi," SF Zoo said she did not show any signs of illness Thursday and that she looked well.

"American bison typically live between 12 and 20 years in the wild, and up to 25 years under human care," the zoo said.

Her cause of death was not yet known as of Friday, but a necropsy was performed, with results pending.

"Bambi" had been with the Golden Gate Park Bison Paddock herd since 2011, and she was one of 10 female bison in SF Zoo's care. The enclosure is maintained by San Francisco Recreation and Park Department gardeners.

"We are saddened by the loss of Bambi, one of Golden Gate Park's beloved Bison. Bambi was a quintessential San Franciscan. She enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with her roommates & vegan dining," SF Rec and Park said. "We'll miss her dearly & wish her a joyful stampede into greener pastures."

The bison herd is on the western end of Golden Gate Park and has been part of the park since 1892, according to SF Rec and Parks. The herd was originally on the eastern end of the park but was moved in 1899.