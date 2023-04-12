Bird flu claims lives of 3 California condors in Northern Arizona; Officials fear it's spreading

SAN FRANCISCO -- Federal wildlife officials raised the alarm Wednesday after three fatal cases of bird flu were detected in California condors found in the Arizona-Utah flock.

On March 9, The Peregrine Fund, which manages the flock, first observed a bird in the wild exhibiting signs of illness, but they initially suspected it was the result of lead poisoning.

Crews continued to monitor the bird and others showing similar behavior. On March 20, they collected the deceased female below her nest. Upon testing, it was confirmed she was infected with the bird flu.

By April 4, a total of three deceased birds had been retrieved and confirmed as HPAI positive. Test results are not yet final for five other deceased birds.

Additionally, wildlife officials said, five other birds displaying signs of illness were captured and sent to Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix for care and testing. One of the birds died shortly after arrival. The remaining four have been quarantined while samples are being tested for any sign of the contagious and deadly virus.

All of the birds are in the condor population that lives and moves freely throughout northern Arizona and southern Utah, using the landscape within Grand Canyon National Park, Zion National Park, Vermillion Cliffs National Monument, the Kaibab Plateau as nesting areas.

So far, officials said, the virus has not been detected in any condors nesting in Northern or Southern California.

Potential exposure of HPAI is expected to rise during the spring migration of birds north to their breeding grounds. HPAI has been detected in all U.S. states, except Hawaii, in wild and domestic animals

Officials said that if you see a condor exhibiting any of the following signs of illness in Arizona or Utah, please contact The Peregrine Fund at 585-747-5885.

Signs include lethargy, incoordination, presenting as dull or unresponsive, holding head in an unusual position, and walking in circles.