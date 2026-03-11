Peninsula man's nonprofit creates community for adults with special needs near Half Moon Bay

A Peninsula man's years-long effort to create a community and safe space for adults with special needs is nearing the finish line.

More than 90,000 California adults with special needs are living with their parents, according to the California Department of Developmental Services. And those aging parents worry about who will care for their children when they can no longer do so.

One of those parents, Jeff Peck, sees the light at the end of a long hallway, a dream fulfilled after 25 years of fundraisers, plans, permits, and public hearings.

"It takes sheer stubbornness and love to make it happen," said the coastside contractor.

Peck is leading the opening of a whole new neighborhood for adults with special needs in Half Moon Bay that they all hope will be a model for the nation.

It's called Big Wave.

Peck's inspiration is his daughter, Elizabeth Peck. She is one of 40 adults with intellectual and developmental challenges who will live independently in 38 apartments being built as part of the Big Wave project.

Peck founded the Big Wave nonprofit in 1999. His family and another donated several acres of land North of Pillar Point Harbor for the $37 million campus, plus a farm next door.

"It was like-minded people doing what's the most important thing in their life - that's to take care of their child, even if we're dead or too sick to take care of them," Peck explained.

Peck's 37-year-old daughter and her best friend, Emmy Gainza, 35, joined us on a tour of the construction project that's set to open in June.

The pair can't wait to move into their two-bedroom apartment.

"Makes me feel good," Elizabeth Peck said.

Gainza added, "Every time I come here, I cry happy tears because it's taken so long for this to be built."

Jeff Peck says Big Wave is about more than housing. The two-story center is designed to build connections, friendships, and job skills.

Spacious community areas include a dining room, workout room, and commercial kitchen for culinary training. The large courtyard invites activities for residents and the broader community, so residents don't feel isolated, but part of something bigger.

It's a place where Peck's daughter and others can thrive.

"I wanted her to experience that in a safe place, where she could fail and try again," he said. "Maybe experience love, compassion, friendship."

Anne Hellquist felt overwhelmed as she toured the place where her 28-year-old son, Will Schott, will live.

"It's a lot to take in," Hellquist said, her eyes welling with happy tears. "It's not only a building, it's a future."

She could imagine him enjoying time with friends, learning job skills, and having fun.

The family is thankful Peck never gave up.

"Jeff has worked, and the community has worked so far, slogged for over 20 years to get this through," Hellquist said.

"It's been my life's work. It's been amazing, and I'm so excited," Peck said.

Some families bought into the 1- and 2-bedroom studio apartments, at between $300,000 and $600,000 a unit, depending on the size and time purchased.

Families will pay between $2,200 and $2,600 a month for utilities, maintenance and activities.

Big Wave is now accepting applications for scholarship units. Those interested can email scholarships@bigwaveproject.org to learn more.

