One month after start of Timber Fire, progress made in fighting Big Sur wildfires

Nearly a month after the Timber Fire broke out, firefighters announced progress in battling two major wildfires that have scorched tens of thousands of acres in California's Big Sur region.

As of Tuesday morning, the Timber Fire is 27% contained, with 25,380 acres burned, according to Cal Fire. The fire was first reported on the night of Aug. 8 southeast of Loma Vista in the Los Padres National Forest.

"The Timber Fire remains active with crews continuing suppression and mop-up in steep, difficult-to-access terrain. Crews continue strengthening and securing established control lines while addressing remaining heat. Resources remain engaged in remote portions of the incident," officials said in a statement. "Protection of the Highway 1 corridor and surrounding communities remains a priority."

Crews have also increased containment on the Plaskett Fire, the larger of the two wildfires. Officials said the fire has burned 29,862 acres and is 47% contained as of Tuesday morning.

"Resources continue working to connect containment lines along the eastern portion of the incident. Steep, rugged terrain and limited access remain operational challenges," officials said.

The Plaskett Fire began on the morning of Aug. 26 near the community of Plaskett in far southern Monterey County.

Following cooler temperatures over the Labor Day holiday weekend, warmer temperatures are expected to become a concern for firefighters in the coming days. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Bay Area and Central Coast, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 10 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple evacuation orders and evacuation warnings remain in effect for both the Timber and Plaskett fires. A 19-mile stretch of Highway 1 from the Kirk Creek Campground to the Monterey / San Luis Obispo county line remains closed.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.