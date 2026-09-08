Sizzling temps for Bay Area, Central Coast midweek as heat advisory issued

Hot temperatures are expected throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast midweek, prompting a heat advisory.

On Monday, the National Weather Service issued the advisory for all nine Bay Area counties, along with Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Benito counties, including coastal areas. The advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters said high temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal are expected, with inland areas possibly reaching the 90s and triple-digit temperatures up to 105 degrees. According to the Weather Service, the hottest locations on Wednesday will include Cloverdale (96), Concord (102), Livermore (99) and Gilroy (103).

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Bay Area and Central Coast from 10 AM Wednesday to 10 PM Thursday. Interior highs 90°F–105°F, coast mid-70s to low-90s. Poor overnight recovery in the hills (70s-80s). Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity! ☀️🌡️ #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/YJlUFYfl9N — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 7, 2026

Meanwhile, the coast will see little relief from the heat, with highs expected to range from the mid-70s into the low-90s. On Wednesday, the high in Half Moon Bay is expected to reach 79 degrees. The high in Santa Cruz is expected to be 89, and the high in Big Sur is expected to be 90.

On Wednesday night, temperatures are not expected to drop significantly, with lows in the mid-60s to mid-70s. In higher elevations, temperatures may only dip to the 70s and 80s during the overnight hours.

The Weather Service said the temperatures will affect most people sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Officials urged people to drink plenty of water and to take water to those who are vulnerable. People are also urged to wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, to limit strenuous activities to early morning or early evening hours and to take action when experiencing heat exhaustion or heat stroke.