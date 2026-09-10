Big Sur landmark Nepenthe works to recover after Timber Fire forces Highway 1 closures

Perched on a cliff overlooking the Pacific, Nepenthe has been a fixture along Big Sur's Highway 1 for more than seven decades.

The restaurant opened in 1949, two years after Kirk Gafill's grandparents bought the property and moved into a log cabin there with their five children.

Today, Gafill runs Nepenthe as the third generation of his family to operate the business.

For him, the restaurant is about much more than food or tourism. It's a family legacy and a piece of Big Sur he says his family feels responsible for preserving for generations to come.

"It means an enormous amount to us, beyond just having a business," Gafill said.

That legacy has also meant navigating the threat of wildfires over the years.

The latest challenge came with the Timber Fire, which forced closures along Highway 1 and disrupted access to businesses throughout the Big Sur community. Cal Fire said Highway 1 closures were put in place to protect the public and allow firefighters and utility crews to safely work in the area.

For Nepenthe, the closures can quickly become a financial crisis.

Gafill said a closure just south of the restaurant can cost the business roughly a third of its revenue. If the highway is closed to the north and the restaurant is placed under an evacuation order or shelter-in-place designation, Nepenthe may have to shut down completely.

And because August is the restaurant's peak season, the timing can make the losses even more significant.

"It's the most costly we could possibly experience on a day-to-day basis," Gafill said.

As residents and business owners begin assessing the damage and disruption left by the fire, Nepenthe employees are also returning to a place many consider home.

The restaurant has become a multigenerational workplace for some families. Gafill points to a wall dedicated to people who have helped shape Nepenthe, including a woman whose parents worked at the restaurant when it first opened and who herself spent most of her life working there. Her son still works at Nepenthe today.

Those connections are part of what Gafill says makes preserving the business so important.

He hopes Nepenthe can remain a place where future generations can work, visit and experience Big Sur, while acknowledging the delicate balance between tourism and protecting the community and environment.

"There's no question the Big Sur economy is entirely dependent on visitation," Gafill said. "And we are here to serve the public."

For Gafill, that means keeping the family business going without losing sight of what makes Big Sur special. He says the goal is to remain a steward of the property and keep the Nepenthe legacy alive for generations to come.