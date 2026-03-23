CHP helicopter used to rescue overheated hiker at Big Sur

A California Highway Patrol was brought in to rescue a hiker suffering from heat exhaustion at Big Sur over the weekend.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team were called to Garrapata State Park. Officials said a hiker became severely fatigued, overheated and was not able to safely descend.

Rescuers, along with state parks officials, Mid Coast Fire and Big Sur Fire were able to locate the hiker. The hiker was then assessed and prepared for a hoist operation with the CHP helicopter, officials said.

A photo shared by the agency showed the hiker being hoisted by helicopter. The hiker was safely brought to a nearby roadway and received additional treatment from an ambulance.

"We're grateful for collaboration between all responding agencies that made this outcome possible," the search and rescue team said in a statement.

According to data from the National Weather Service, conditions in Big Sur were warm at the time, with highs in the 80s for much of the afternoon. Saturday followed a weeklong heat wave on the Central Coast, where highs reached the 90s in many locations.

Officials urged hikers to stay within their limits, to carry adequate water and nutrition and to be prepared for changing conditions.