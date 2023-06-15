CHP: Shots fired at Amazon big rig on I-5 in Lathrop prior to crash

Big rig crash after being shot at on I-5 in Lathrop Big rig crash after being shot at on I-5 in Lathrop 02:33

LATHROP - A driver was injured after a freeway crash and shooting on Thursday.

Just before 1 p.m., an Amazon big rig was traveling northbound on I-5 between Highway 120 and E. Louise Avenue in Lathrop when it left the freeway, crashed into two other vehicles, and then crashed into a building.

The driver of the big rig, a 32-year-old North Carolina man, was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

After the crash, witnesses called authorities to say they may have seen shots fired toward the big rig. The CHP was able to confirm that multiple shots had been fired.

No information on the shooting suspect has been released.

Caltrans says northbound I-5 is closed at the Highway 120/Manteca Bypass, Caltrans says. The westbound Highway 120 to northbound I-5 connector ramp is also closed. No estimated time of reopening has been given.

The shooting is under investigation. No information about the victim or a possible suspect has been released.