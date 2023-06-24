Man accused of shooting, killing Amazon big rig driver along I-5 in Lathrop arrested in Manteca

MANTECA - Authorities have made an arrest in the shooting death and crash of an Amazon big rig driver along I-5 in Lathrop earlier this month.

On Saturday, search warrants were served on the suspect in Manteca. There, authorities arrested 29-year-old Manteca resident Andrew Christopher Watson on suspicion of homicide, according to the CHP. Watson was then booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

On June 15 at around 12:46 p.m., Shodiev Ilkhom, 37, from North Carolina was driving northbound on Interstate 5 near Lathrop in an Amazon big rig when, for unknown reasons, was shot. The shooting sent the big rig off the freeway and into parked cars at a nearby business before crashing into a building.

Ilkhom was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

After the incident, CHP officers at the Stockton office responded to scene and called out CHP Valely Division investigative services unit to investigate the incident. Over the course of the next week, investigators spoke with witnesses, gathered surveillance camera footage, and received additional help from the public to identify the vehicle and Watson.

On Saturday morning, CHP SWAT officers in Manteca served a search warrant and took Watson into custody.

Shodiev Ilkhom was married and hand a child.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office, Tracy, Manteca, and Stockton police departments, and the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are credited with helping locate and arrest Watson.

According to Ilkhom's family, he and his wife moved to the United States from Tajikistan four years ago.