Big Brother Casting Call
Do you think you have what it takes to be on Big Brother?
Join us for a Big Brother Open Casting Call on Monday, March 23 at Cache Creek Casino Resort from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
What to bring
Save time and fill out your video and waiver release form (click to download) now. Bring a printed copy to the casting call.
Where the casting call is being held
Cache Creek Casino Resort
14455 CA-16, Brooks, CA 95606
cachecreek.com
Casting tips
- Name
- Age
- Occupation
- Relationship Status
- Some backstory on your life and how that's shaped you to be who you are today. Where are you from? How were you raised? What have you overcome in your life?
- What might we never guess from looking at you? Is there anything you want us to know that most wouldn't assume about you?
- Why do you want to be on Big Brother?
Other tips and advice
- It's important that we get a feel for who you are. Please don't memorize a script. BE AUTHENTIC.
- We look for people who are descriptive and good storytellers, so when you tell us about who you are, please avoid broad and general statements.
- This isn't a job interview, so feel free to be UNFILTERED so we can see what your personality is truly like.
- Queues for the casting call start at 4 a.m. on March 23 outside of the South Tower.