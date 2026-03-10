Big Brother Casting Call

Do you think you have what it takes to be on Big Brother?

Join us for a Big Brother Open Casting Call on Monday, March 23 at Cache Creek Casino Resort from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

What to bring

Save time and fill out your video and waiver release form (click to download) now. Bring a printed copy to the casting call.

Where the casting call is being held

Cache Creek Casino Resort

14455 CA-16, Brooks, CA 95606

cachecreek.com

Casting tips

Name

Age

Occupation

Relationship Status

Some backstory on your life and how that's shaped you to be who you are today. Where are you from? How were you raised? What have you overcome in your life?

What might we never guess from looking at you? Is there anything you want us to know that most wouldn't assume about you?

Why do you want to be on Big Brother?



Other tips and advice