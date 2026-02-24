Man found fatally shot near Bethel Island in Contra Costa County

Authorities in Contra Costa County have launched a homicide investigation following a fatal shooting near Bethel Island on Monday night.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to the 3200 block of Dutch Slough Road around 8:50 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man lying on the street with a gunshot wound and performed life-saving measures until firefighters arrived.

The man was later pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives from the homicide unit, along with the crime lab responded.

Deputies did not release the victim's name. Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office Investigation Division at 925-313-2600. Tips can also be emailed to tips@so.cccounty.us or sent via anonymous voicemail at 866-846-3592.