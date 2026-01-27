Watch CBS News
Early morning warehouse fire breaks out near Interstate 80 in Berkeley

Tim Fang
Firefighters controlled a two-alarm fire that broke out at a warehouse near Interstate 80 in Berkeley early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 4:25 a.m., the Berkeley Fire Department received a call about a fire off of the freeway. Crews arrived on scene and found a large warehouse on fire off Eastshore Highway, a road next to the interstate.

The building, located near the old Berkeley Forge & Tool, was engulfed in flames, firefighters said.

berkeley-warehouse-fire-012726.jpg
Berkeley firefighters on the scene after controlling a warehouse fire on Eastshore Highway on Jan. 27, 2026. CBS

Crews were able to bring the fire under control by 5:35 a.m. As of about 7 a.m., firefighters remained on the scene checking for hotspots.

The fire department said the origin of the fire was not immediately known. There are no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters.

