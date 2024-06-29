Berkeley to close scenic roads for Fourth of July

The city of Berkeley is closing certain roads on the Fourth of July holiday, as fireworks-gazers tend to want to head to hills to view the entire Bay.

Grizzly Peak Boulevard, from Centennial Drive to Skyline Boulevard will be closed for 24 hours starting at 5 a.m. Thursday, except for residence, ride-share and delivery vehicles.

This will affect public access to the Lawrence Hall of Science and the UC Botanical Garden.

Panoramic Way and Prospect Street will also be closed from 2 p.m. until midnight

Alameda County has only three cities that allow people to set off their own "Safe and Sane Fireworks." Those cities are Newark, Dublin, and Union City.

The official "Safe and Sane" seal is determined by the state, as every jurisdiction has its own definition, but it's basically anything that doesn't leave the ground. Examples include fountains, sparklers, smokeballs, snake-type fireworks, ground-spinning fireworks, pinwheels and some crackling items.

To report illegal fireworks, contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office. In Oakland, call the fireworks tip line at 510-238-2373 or go to the city of Oakland online reporting tool.