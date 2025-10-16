At least 6 Berkeley businesses burglarized in smash-and-grab incidents involving multiple suspects

A group of thieves hit at least half a dozen Berkeley businesses in a series of smash-and-grab burglaries early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The burglaries happened near the UC Berkeley campus beginning at about 4 a.m. The Berkeley Police Department said dispatchers received several calls reporting people breaking into businesses on Durant Avenue between Telegraph Avenue and Bowditch Street.

Officers found three businesses that had been broken into: I.B.'s restaurant, King Pin Donuts, and Gypsy's Trattoria Italiana. Each business had its front windows smashed and showed evidence of forced entry, police said.

At around 4:58 a.m., police said another caller reported seeing broken windows at businesses on University Avenue between Shattuck Avenue and Milvia Street. Officers arrived to find three more businesses had been broken into: Café Rio, Imm Thai Street Food, and Bobby G's Pizzeria. Each business had similar damage, and its front windows shattered, police said.

Police said based on information gathered at the scenes, it is believed the six burglaries are related.

Separately, at 5:15 a.m., another incident was reported about two miles west of the earlier burglaries. Police said a business owner on Carleton Street between Ninth and Tenth streets reported the front door of the business had been kicked in. Officers confirmed a burglary had occurred, but it appeared to be unrelated to the other six incidents.

Police did not immediately have an estimation on the total value of what was taken and the damage left behind.

The Police Department urged anyone with information, video surveillance, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in these areas to contact its property crimes unit at (510) 981-5900.