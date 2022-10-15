Berkeley police investigating robbery at People's Park
BERKELEY - Police in Berkeley are investigating a robbery that occurred Saturday morning at People's Park.
The incident was first reported at 5:41 a.m.
Police said the victim reported he was robbed of his cell phone by a suspect with a stick and using a chemical agent spray.
The victim described the suspect as a light-skinned man.
No other information about the incident was immediately available.
