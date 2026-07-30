Berkeley police arrest man accused of shooting, robbing ex-girlfriend

An East Bay man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot and robbed his ex-girlfriend outside a Berkeley home last month, while his mother was also arrested for being an alleged accessory, police said.

According to officers, a shooting was reported on the 1900 block of Ashby Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Way, around 11:15 p.m. on June 14. Officers found a 19-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the face.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Police said Thursday that she is continuing to recover from her injuries.

An investigation determined that the incident began inside a home several blocks away on Adeline Street, in which the victim was attacked by her ex-boyfriend. As she was attempting to get in her vehicle, police said the suspect shot her, before he went through her vehicle and stole cash.

Detectives collected evidence from the scene, interviewed witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage, police said. An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect, identified as 19-year-old Darius Tate of Hayward, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said surveillance footage showed Tate leaving the scene with the help of family members.

"Detectives determined that Tate's mother picked him up after the shooting and provided him with a change of clothing to help him evade capture," police said in a statement.

An arrest warrant was also obtained for Tate's mother, identified as 53-year-old Ann Fernandez of Hayward, on suspicion of being an accessory.

On Wednesday, police said the pair were located at an apartment complex in San Leandro. After obtaining a search warrant, Tate was safely taken into custody as he left the building.

Tate was booked on the warrant and on suspicion of robbery, domestic violence and carrying a loaded firearm, police said. Jail records show he is being held at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail, with his arraignment scheduled for Friday.

Police said Fernandez was arrested at another location in San Leandro. She is also being held at the Santa Rita Jail and is also scheduled to be arraigned Friday.