4 rescued from overnight house fire in Berkeley; 2 in critical condition

4 rescued from overnight house fire at home in Berkeley

Four people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a home in Berkeley early Monday morning, firefighters said.

According to Fire Chief David Sprague, firefighters were called to a home near 10th and Cedar streets in West Berkeley around 4:35 a.m. Crews were able to arrive to the home, located about a block away from a fire station, within three minutes.

When crews arrived, they found the home still in flames. Firefighters broke a window to rescue one of the occupants and rescued three others in another part of the home.

Berkeley Fire Department crews at the scene of a house fire on the 1000 block of Cedar Street on Feb. 3, 2025. CBS

Two of people rescued were hospitalized in critical condition while two others suffered moderate injuries, Sprague said.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire. Crews remained at the scene as of 6 a.m.

"This is what we train for, they went immediately into rescue mode, all in is what we say, everyone was focused on getting those people out," Sprague said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.