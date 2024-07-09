Berkeley jewelry store hit by armed robbers; nearly $500,000 in jewelry taken

Armed robbers hit a Berkeley jewelry store Saturday and got away with around half a million dollars worth of assorted jewelry, police said.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, police said approximately seven to eight people armed with guns and sledgehammers entered Bombay Jewelry Company, located at 1042 University Avenue.

The robbers forcibly entered the business and broke open the display cases with the sledgehammers while using the guns to threaten staff and customers.

They were able to take around $500,000 worth of merchandise.

Police are currently investigating the incident.