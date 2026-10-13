Berkeley considers homeless encampment buffer zone following latest encampment sweep

The fallout from the recent Harrison encampment sweep is being felt across Berkeley as displaced residents relocate to other parts of the city. Now, one location is prompting city leaders to consider a resolution that would create an encampment buffer zone.

Outside Darrin Webster's tent on Berkeley's Camellia Street, it was clear he knew about the debate surrounding his new home.

"We want to be out of people's way and kind of exist. We are not trying to terrorize people or anything like that," Webster said.

Webster is one of the former residents of the long-troubled Harrison encampment, where the city cleared most tents about a month ago, citing ongoing health concerns. Now, Webster and others are trying to find somewhere else to stay.

He chose a spot near Camellia Street and Ninth Street, but finding a place where he can legally stay has been difficult.

"That has been the hard part is figuring out ok, where exactly is compliant here," Webster said.

Now, that uncertainty could mean another move. Three City Council members are proposing a 600-foot buffer around schools and daycares, a measure that could affect encampments like the one on Camellia Street, located next to a daycare center.

Catherine Bruno has lived on Camellia Street for 30 years and is familiar with the longstanding battle over the Harrison encampment. She supports the potential buffer zone.

"We want to help these people but we also need to support each other and make our neighborhoods safe for everyone," Bruno said.

As for Webster, he says he had only been at Harrison for two weeks before the sweep. Now, just a month later, he is facing the possibility of moving again, with no clear place to go.

"It took us a while to find this place and the city OK'd it, so I'm not sure," Webster said.

One of the councilmembers behind the proposal, Brent Blackaby, sent the following statement to CBS News Bay Area:

"We're going to keep doing everything we can to help our unhoused neighbors get into housing. Berkeley has opened hundreds of shelter and supportive housing beds in the past few years, and we're not stopping.

But we can't pay for it alone. We need the county and the state to step up to help us fund this work. Homelessness is a regional problem that the City of Berkeley can't solve on our own.

At the same time, we have to keep all our neighbors safe, and that starts with our littlest kids. Parents shouldn't have to worry about what their toddler picks up on the way to preschool. At a recent community meeting, we heard that families are dodging unleashed dogs and walking their kids past people experiencing mental health crises. These folks need our help and support, but our kids shouldn't have to deal with that on the way to and from school.

A 600-foot buffer around preschools and daycares is a common-sense step. Everyone in Berkeley deserves to use our sidewalks and public spaces safely."