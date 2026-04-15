Berkeley man, former San Jose State football player missing for nearly 2 weeks

Police in Berkeley are seeking help from the public as they search for a 28-year-old man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

According to officers, Hadari Darden was reported missing on April 6 to police. His family said Darden had been missing since April 4.

In an update posted Tuesday, detectives said they learned that Darden was spotted at the Skyline Plaza Shopping Center in Daly City around 1:15 a.m. on April 6.

Hadari Darden Darden Family

Darden had previously played football at San Jose State University as a linebacker. According to a biography on the SJSU athletics website, Darden was on the team from 2017 to 2020, playing in 27 games and making 14 starts. He earned his bachelor's degree in communications in 2021.

Police describe Darden as 6'3" tall, weighing 190 pounds, with black hair worn in dreads, a beard and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded top, green pants and black athletic shoes, along with carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkeley Police at 510-981-5900.