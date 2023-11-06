Update: Person dies of injuries following police shooting in Berkeley

A police shooting in Berkeley early Monday morning left one person dead, authorities said.

Berkeley Police said the officer-involved shooting happened at around 5:26 a.m. in the area of 7th and Grayson Streets as officers were investigating an auto burglary in progress.

Berkeley police officer-involved shooting investigation. KPIX

One person was taken to Highland Hospital following the shooting in critical condition. Police confirmed later Monday morning the unidentified person had died.

Two other suspects at the scene were arrested, according to police spokesperson Officer Jessica Perry.

People were being asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.