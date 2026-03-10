E-scooter driver arrested in Berkeley crash that seriously injured passenger

A man riding on an electric scooter in Berkeley was seriously injured Monday night in a crash, police said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Oxford Street, near Addison Street. According to police, the e-scooter operator merged into a southbound lane and collided with a vehicle.

Police said the crash knocked both the operator and his passenger off the e-scooter. The passenger, identified as a 33-year-old man, was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital.

The operator of the e-scooter was arrested on suspicion of operating a bicycle under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs and DUI causing bodily injury, after officers conducted several field sobriety tests, police said.

Police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Irving Moreno-Reyes of San Pablo. According to police, Moreno-Reyes had outstanding warrants for DUI, a previously suspended driver's license, and was booked in connection with those warrants, as well.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.