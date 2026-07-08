Man charged with attempted rape in downtown Berkeley sexual assault

A man was charged with attempted rape and other charges after his arrest in connection with a sexual assault of a woman at her Berkeley apartment building last week, authorities said.

The incident happned on July 4 at about 3 p.m. in downtown Berkeley. The Berkeley Police Department said in a Wednesday press release that the suspect followed a woman into her apartment building and cornered her inside the elevator, exposing himself and groping her.

The woman was eventually able to escape the elevator when it reached a floor where another person was boarding and she called police, the department said. When officers arrived, the suspect ran from the area and tried to hide, but police said officers later found him in a nearby garage.

He was identified as 40-year-old Sean Johnson, with no known address. Officers arrested him on suspicion of attempted rape.

On Tuesday, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Johnson with attempted rape, false imprisonment, burglary, sexual battery, as well as several criminal enhancements.