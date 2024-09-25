Man arrested in August deadly shooting at Berkeley apartment complex

Berkeley police announced an arrest Tuesday in the August shooting death of a man at an apartment complex on Adeline Street.

The 42-year-old suspect was detained by Oakland police on Sept. 15.

He is facing murder and firearms charges for allegedly gunning down a man identified by the Alameda County Coroner's Office as 52-year-old Oakland resident Corey Dushawn Waters on Aug. 16 at about 12:45 p.m., according to Berkeley police.

Waters was shot at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of Adeline Street and died at the scene.