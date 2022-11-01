Watch CBS News
Benicia police arrest burglary suspect found hiding inside woman's closet

/ CBS San Francisco

BENICIA -- A Benicia man was being held on burglary and other charges after he was arrested over the weekend while hiding inside a bedroom closet in possession of a folding knife and a roll of duct tape.

Benicia police said Timothy Allen Allison was being held at county jail on first degree burglary, breaking and entering and obstruction of justice charges.

According to a posting on the department's Facebook page, at about 2:45 a.m. a woman living in the 1300 block of West K Street called dispatch to report hearing noises coming from a bedroom. 

While dispatchers stayed on the phone with the woman, she waited outside her home until officers arrived.

When officers entered the bedroom, they found Allison hiding inside a closet in possession of a folding knife and a roll of duct tape. His vehicle was later found in the area.  

He was arrested after a brief struggle and was booked into Solano County jail.

The woman was physically unharmed, but emotionally shaken.

