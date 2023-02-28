Benicia cannabis dispensary burglarized for second time this year

BENICIA – A cannabis dispensary in Benicia was burglarized for the second time this year on Saturday by a large group of suspects, the police department said on Monday.

The Stiiizy dispensary, located on East N Street, was burglarized by a group of more than 12 people at about 3 a.m., police said.

Officers responded to the scene with the help of the Solano County Sheriff's Office and got into a pursuit with vehicles leaving the site. The pursuit was called off on state Highway 24 due to the dangerous and reckless driving of the suspects, police said.

The same dispensary was burglarized in January, also by a group of more than a dozen suspects, some armed with assault-style rifles, police said. Law enforcement again initiated a pursuit of the vehicles leaving the scene and again had to call it off due to the unsafe driving of the suspects.

No one was injured in either burglary.

Detectives are currently investigating both cases, Benicia police said, and the city of Benicia is working with the business to review all security measures.

The planning commission will hear an update on March 9 about the status of cannabis businesses in Benicia, and Police Chief Mike Greene will make comments concerning public safety, a spokesperson for BPD said. Previously the planning commission had requested an update last November.