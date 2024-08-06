2 suspected in Napa burglaries arrested after foot chase in Benicia

Benicia police on Monday arrested two people wanted for burglaries in Napa after both tried fleeing from officers.

Police received a call Monday afternoon from American Canyon police to be on the lookout for a vehicle associated with several burglaries in Napa.

A police automated license plate reader alerted the department that the vehicle was in a parking lot at the corner of Military East and East Second Street at 8:44 p.m.

Officers contacted one suspect, who fled on foot but was detained within the parking lot. A second occupant of the vehicle fled on foot across East Second Street and jumped a few fences to escape officers. Police established a perimeter and apprehended the suspect.

Napa County sheriff's deputies responded and searched the vehicle, recovering property allegedly associated with the burglaries, $4,000 in cash, a cellphone, and other personal items.

Police discovered one suspect was on parole and recently released from prison. Both suspects were arrested and transported to jail.