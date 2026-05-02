Beach hazards statement issued for Bay Area coastline due to sneaker waves risk
A Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect all weekend along the San Francisco Bay Area coastline, the National Weather Service said.
It will go into effect at 11 a.m. and will remain through Sunday evening. The NWS said it was issued as there is an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.
"If you arrive at the beach during a long-period swell and it looks flat, wait at least 20 minutes," the NWS said. "Sneaker waves can unexpectedly run significantly farther up the beach than normal, including over rocks and jetties."
People are advised to stay off rocks and to never turn their backs on the ocean.