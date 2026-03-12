1 dead, 1 wounded in stabbing at Bay Point home

Authorities in the East Bay have launched a homicide investigation after a woman died following a stabbing in Bay Point on Wednesday.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Riverside Place shortly after 4:25 p.m. for a medical call with a request for a police response. When deputies arrived, they found a couple suffering from stab wounds.

First responders pronounced the woman dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. The man was taken to a local hospital.

Deputies did not release the woman's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigation Division of the sheriff's office at 925-313-2600. Tips can also be sent via email or by anonymous voice message at 866-846-3592.